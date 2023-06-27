The platform Oasis.ap announced a rebranding to Summer.fi. The team stated that the previous name, Oasis, paid tribute to the origins of the Maker Foundation era, while the new name reflects its core values of providing users with a simple, vibrant, and friendly atmosphere for deploying funds in DeFi. Additionally, Summer.fi has launched a new user experience (UX), new products, and added support for more protocols.

Oasis.app is a DeFi platform that allows users to borrow, multiply, and earn on the assets they hold across multiple protocols. It offers a simple and secure way to deploy your crypto into DeFi, with powerful automation strategies and simple UX.