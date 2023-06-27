Australia's Treasury Department is developing its token mapping framework for digital assets to be both "tech agnostic" and "principles-based," rather than adopting a rigid, "token specific" methodology. This innovative approach aims to flexibly classify tokens based on their function and purpose.

Trevor Power, the Australian Treasury assistant secretary, shared in an interview with Cointelegraph during the Australian Blockchain Week that the purpose of this approach is to structure regulations around the principles of the token's function, rather than focusing solely on the specific technology or token.

"The token mapping paper spends a lot of time talking about the token, the system, the value delivered for the very purpose of trying to structure whatever regulation such that it draws on those principles so then a token can be placed within that," Power stated.

He further emphasized the intent behind the approach, stating: "It's trying to be tech agnostic. It's not trying to be token specific."

Shaping the Framework

Power outlined that crypto assets, which change their utility and function over time, would be subject to regulatory review, particularly if they become significant within the ecosystem. This review will ensure that they "graduate through the regulatory system" accordingly, despite previous delays.

He stressed the importance of creating a robust token mapping regulation that could function in a "tech-neutral" and "principles-based manner," to adequately account for such changes.

Influence and Reception

Power highlighted that the token mapping initiative hadn't been influenced by recent regulatory enforcement actions by the United States Securities Exchange Commission. Instead, he hinted that Australia's crypto framework might lean closer to the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation in its approach.

As Australia's token mapping framework takes shape, Power welcomed U.S. and foreign digital asset firms to consider the Australian market, asserting that they should align with the token mapping framework, designed to balance innovation and consumer protection:

"There are two arms to every component of regulation. One is to make sure that that framework is there, and the second one is to make sure there's room for industry to grow and be innovative."

Australia's Treasury Department believes that token mapping is essential to understanding how the crypto ecosystem interacts with the country's existing financial regulatory frameworks. They had earlier conducted a consultation process, inviting stakeholders' views on the proposed token mapping framework.

