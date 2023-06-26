The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,964 and $30,740 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,325, down by -0.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BSW, QUICK, and LINA, up by 30%, 21%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1889.71 (-1.12%)

  • BNB: $238 (-0.92%)

  • XRP: $0.4815 (-2.03%)

  • ADA: $0.2894 (-3.18%)

  • DOGE: $0.06603 (-2.26%)

  • SOL: $16.9 (-1.40%)

  • TRX: $0.07369 (+0.92%)

  • LTC: $87.68 (-0.63%)

  • DOT: $5.168 (-0.52%)

  • MATIC: $0.6633 (-1.40%)

Top gainers on Binance: