Binance Margin has announced an increase in isolated margin borrowing limits for VIP 1-9 users on its platform. This change enables eligible users to access higher borrowing limits across all leverage tiers based on their respective VIP levels, improving capital efficiency.

Before the update, VIP 1-9 users could only enjoy higher isolated margin borrowing limits at the lowest leverage tier (Tier 10). The enhanced borrowing limits aim to provide users with more flexibility and options when trading and managing their portfolio.