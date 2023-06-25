The cryptocurrency market has managed to maintain positive momentum going into the weekend, with the majority of coins holding their gains through the diminished volatility and trading volume.

Bitcoin Price Fighting for $31K

Bitcoin’s price pushed above $31K on Friday but was unable to maintain above that level. It subsequently retraced, but it appears that bulls are now preparing for another attempt.

The price is up slightly over the past 24 hours and is trading slightly below $31K as seen in the chart below.

It’s also apparent that Bitcoin is consolidating through the past couple of days, following the major move toward $30K and $31K, respectively. This could suggest that there’s another period of volatility coming.

AAVE Explodes 25% Daily

The majority of the altcoin market has remained relatively flat throughout the day, charting either slight gains or slight declines but nothing too serious, as seen in the heatmap below.

Of course, there are some exceptions. The most notable one is AAVE, which exploded by over 25% throughout the past 24 hours. This move also brings the cryptocurrency’s total weekly gains above 40%, making it one of the best performers altogether.

Synthetix Network (SNX) is also doing brilliantly. It’s up by almost 20% during the day and 25% during the week.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kaspa (KAS) is trading for a 5% loss, followed by Render (RNDR), which is down 4% for the day.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ethereum is pushing above $1.9K and it is seemingly up against the crucial technical and psychological level of $2K.

