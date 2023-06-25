The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,046 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,628, up by 0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include COMP, AAVE, and ARPA, up by 31%, 23%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1911.1 (+1.27%)

  • BNB: $240.2 (-2.00%)

  • XRP: $0.4915 (+0.20%)

  • ADA: $0.299 (+1.29%)

  • DOGE: $0.06757 (-0.25%)

  • SOL: $17.13 (-0.75%)

  • TRX: $0.07301 (+0.91%)

  • LTC: $88.24 (-3.16%)

  • MATIC: $0.6727 (-0.58%)

  • DOT: $5.195 (+2.93%)

Top gainers on Binance: