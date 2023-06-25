The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,046 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,628, up by 0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include COMP, AAVE, and ARPA, up by 31%, 23%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: