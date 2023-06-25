The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,046 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,628, up by 0.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include COMP, AAVE, and ARPA, up by 31%, 23%, and 19%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1911.1 (+1.27%)
BNB: $240.2 (-2.00%)
XRP: $0.4915 (+0.20%)
ADA: $0.299 (+1.29%)
DOGE: $0.06757 (-0.25%)
SOL: $17.13 (-0.75%)
TRX: $0.07301 (+0.91%)
LTC: $88.24 (-3.16%)
MATIC: $0.6727 (-0.58%)
DOT: $5.195 (+2.93%)
Top gainers on Binance: