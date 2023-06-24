The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,911 and $31,432 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,614, up by 2.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BCH, WAVES, and T, up by 35%, 34%, and 19%, respectively.

