The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,911 and $31,432 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,614, up by 2.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BCH, WAVES, and T, up by 35%, 34%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
JPMorgan Expands Its Blockchain-Based Token to Euro Payments: Bloomberg
Market movers:
ETH: $1887.2 (+0.32%)
BNB: $245.1 (+0.99%)
XRP: $0.4905 (-0.14%)
ADA: $0.2952 (+0.41%)
DOGE: $0.06774 (+2.34%)
SOL: $17.26 (+3.48%)
LTC: $91.11 (+5.14%)
TRX: $0.07234 (+0.88%)
MATIC: $0.6766 (+1.50%)
DOT: $5.046 (+3.42%)
Top gainers on Binance:
BCH/BUSD (+35%)
WAVES/BUSD (+34%)
T/BUSD (+19%)