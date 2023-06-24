The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,911 and $31,432 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,614, up by 2.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BCH, WAVES, and T, up by 35%, 34%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1887.2 (+0.32%)

  • BNB: $245.1 (+0.99%)

  • XRP: $0.4905 (-0.14%)

  • ADA: $0.2952 (+0.41%)

  • DOGE: $0.06774 (+2.34%)

  • SOL: $17.26 (+3.48%)

  • LTC: $91.11 (+5.14%)

  • TRX: $0.07234 (+0.88%)

  • MATIC: $0.6766 (+1.50%)

  • DOT: $5.046 (+3.42%)

Top gainers on Binance: