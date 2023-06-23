Ether (ETH), the second largest crypto in market value, followed a similar path to BTC, dipping around the time of the BitGo announcement via Twitter but then regaining ground to recently change hands near the $1,900 threshold it reached on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of June. ETH was recently up a few fractions of a percentage point. Most other major cryptos were largely in the green, albeit not as impressively as the previous day. ADA and DOT, the tokens of smart contract protocols Cardano and Polkadot, were up more than 2% and 1%, respectively.
Bitcoin Bobbles, Then Returns to Perch Above $30.1K As Investors Weigh ETF Prospects, Macroeconomic Data
23-06-2023 14:12
