Anichess, made in partnership between Animoca Brands and Chess.com-owned Play Magnus Group (PMG) and its Champions Chess Tour, is a community-driven, free-to-play game that’s billed as having “new strategic layers powered by magical spells.” Anichess combines the core rules of a classic chess game with a so-called “spell mechanic” that includes a range of offensive, defensive and counter tactics. There will also be esports-like elements added through challenges.
Animoca Brands' Anichess Secures $1.5M for Decentralized Chess Game
23-06-2023 13:41
