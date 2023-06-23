Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded almost flat, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $30,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), however, moved lower, falling below the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.17 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.6%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $30,123 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,883 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV)
Price: $30.75 24-hour gain: 8.2%
UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO)
Price: $3.86 24-hour gain: 7.8%
VeChain (CRYPTO: VET)
Price: $0.01814 24-hour gain: 7.3%
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)
Price: $143.59 24-hour gain: 6.5%
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001562 24-hour gain: 5.4%
Losers
Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.7893 24-hour drop: 8.3%
Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)
Price: $0.5295 24-hour drop: 8.1%
ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE)
Price: $2.19 24-hour drop: 7.3%
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)
Price: $0.00000784 24-hour drop: 6.2%
Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)
Price: $3.75 24-hour drop: 5.4%
