Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded almost flat, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $30,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), however, moved lower, falling below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.17 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.6%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $30,123 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,883 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV)

Price: $30.75 24-hour gain: 8.2%

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO)

Price: $3.86 24-hour gain: 7.8%

VeChain (CRYPTO: VET)

Price: $0.01814 24-hour gain: 7.3%

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)

Price: $143.59 24-hour gain: 6.5%

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001562 24-hour gain: 5.4%

Losers

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.7893 24-hour drop: 8.3%

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)

Price: $0.5295 24-hour drop: 8.1%

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE)

Price: $2.19 24-hour drop: 7.3%

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)

Price: $0.00000784 24-hour drop: 6.2%

Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)

Price: $3.75 24-hour drop: 5.4%

