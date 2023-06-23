Noah Sharp, deputy CEO of crypto banking firm BCB Group, has left the business, the company told CoinDesk on Friday.

Sharp was hired a year ago by BCB Group in a bid to expand its business internationally.

Last week, BCB Group said it had ended its planned acquisition of 100-year old Sutor Bank more than a year after it was announced, citing regulatory delays and changing current market conditions.

“I hired Noah as my deputy to help scale the business, focussing on integrating and expanding what would have been our German bank acquisition - Sutor Bank,” said Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO of BCB Group. “In light of the shift in the current banking and regulatory environment and the decision to step away from the bank deal, Noah has decided to pursue an external opportunity in the fintech space,” he added.

Sharp joined BCB Group from payments firm Paysafe, where he served as chief banking officer, responsible for leading the global banking and payments division. Prior to this, he spent a number of years working at investment banks Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.