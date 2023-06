Binance has announced the upcoming launch of the ForeverCR7: The GOAT NFT collection, scheduled to drop on July 3. This exclusive collection will feature digital artwork and collectibles inspired by world-renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Building on the success of Ronaldo's first NFT release, the second drop aims to provide fans with the chance to own a piece of digital memorabilia reflecting the football icon's illustrious career.