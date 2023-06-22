Binance Futures has announced that it will list USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 0929 Futures Contracts on June 25, 2023, at 02:30 (UTC). This development offers users new investment opportunities and expands the range of available financial products on the platform.

In addition to the new listings, Binance Futures has informed users that USDⓈ-M Quarterly 0630 Contracts will reach expiry and settle on June 30, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). Users holding these contracts should take note of the expiry date and make any necessary preparations.