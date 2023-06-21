Binance Labs has spearheaded a $10 million funding round for Neutron, a cross-chain smart contract platform designed to enhance interchain security within the Cosmos ecosystem. As the first consumer chain on the Cosmos Hub to launch on Replicated Security, Neutron allows smart contract developers to easily build scalable decentralized applications (DApps) by leveraging the existing infrastructure and security features.

The newly acquired funds will be allocated toward the ongoing development of Neutron's blockchain software, as well as fostering the expansion of its ecosystem. Additionally, the investment aims to facilitate the creation of secure and user-friendly DApps among new developers entering the Cosmos ecosystem.