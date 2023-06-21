Binance NFT has announced that, effective from June 21, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC), users will be able to stake Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs in the Ape NFT Staking Program as collateral on the NFT Loan platform. This move aims to expand the utility of NFTs, offering users a convenient way to leverage their digital assets.

This new feature allows Binance NFT users to stake their BAYC and MAYC NFTs and take out loans against them, providing additional options for managing their digital assets. The update is part of Binance NFT's ongoing efforts to enhance its platform and cater to the diverse needs of its users.