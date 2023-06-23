23 June 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

In a testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed that there are likely more interest rate hikes ahead and noted that inflation remains "well above" the Fed's long-run target of 2%. Separately, he also said that the U.S. central bank should play a “robust federal role” in overseeing stablecoins and sees stablecoins “as a form of money.”

The Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.5%, in a surprise move that is greater in magnitude than expected. This brings interest rates to 5.0%, its highest since 2008.

EDX Markets, a new exchange backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, has gone live and will offer trading in four cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Deutsche Bank has applied for a digital asset custody license in Germany. Most recently, the bank’s asset management group, DWS, has reportedly indicated an interest in investing in two German crypto firms.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

BNB Chain has launched opBNB on testnet. opBNB is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (“EVM”) compatible layer 2 chain based on the Optimism OP Stack. opBNB aims to further enhance scalability of BNB Chain while preserving affordability and security.

Bitcoin dominance has surged and breached 51% this week, a level not seen since April 2021. This comes on the back of announcements by several traditional finance firms (e.g., Blackrock, WisdomTree, Invesco) on filing a spot Bitcoin ETF.

The Polygon Labs engineering team has proposed an upgrade of the Polygon PoS sidechain to a zkEVM validium, a L2 secured by zero-knowledge (“ZK”) proofs. In a blog post, the team highlighted that this would mean higher security for users and seamless interoperability with every other chain in the Polygon 2.0 ecosystem.

Offchain Labs, the firm behind Arbitrum, has released Orbit, a tool for developers to launch their own Layer 3 blockchains.

DeFi:

Osmosis, a decentralized exchange on Cosmos, has unveiled changes to its tokenomics model, OSMO 2.0, which would cut the inflation rate of the native OSMO tokens by 50%.

Stablecoins:

MakerDAO, the issuer of DAI, has increased its holdings of U.S. Treasuries by US$700M. It now has a total of US$1.2B of Treasuries in its stablecoin reserves.

NFTs:

NFT minting platform, Zora, has announced the launch of its own layer 2 blockchain network. The Zora Network is secured by Ethereum and built on Optimism’s tech stack and aims to make minting on its platform "faster, cheaper and more enjoyable."

Others:

Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan has launched a new AI-powered “Code Reader” that would allow users to interpret and learn about the source code of any smart contract.

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is slated to vote on crypto legislation, as well as a comprehensive framework for stablecoins, in July.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published a whitepaper proposing standards for the use of digital assets. MAS introduced the concept of Purpose Bound Money (PMB) that would allow the specification of conditions of digital currency transactions, including a validity period and types of shops, when making transfers in digital money across different systems.

