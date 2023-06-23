Binance.US has informed users that it has worked closely with its banking partners to effectively resolve nearly all delayed USD withdrawal requests. Users who previously experienced failed withdrawal attempts are encouraged to resubmit their requests, as the platform's systems are now fully operational.

Moving forward, Binance.US anticipates that most USD withdrawal requests will be completed within the standard timeframe of 5 business days or less. This development reinforces the company's dedication to providing a seamless and reliable experience for its users.

As Binance.US prepares to transition into a crypto-only exchange, the company has also outlined important changes that users should be aware of. Details of these changes have not yet been disclosed, but users can expect more information on the platform's evolving trading offerings in the near future.