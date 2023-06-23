Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 65, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 65 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level remained unchanged at 65. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 47 and 65, indicating a high level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





