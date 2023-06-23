The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,526 and $30,351 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,985, down by -0.60%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND, MTL, and VTHO, up by 19%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1881.12 (-1.50%)

  • BNB: $242.8 (-4.26%)

  • XRP: $0.4912 (-3.65%)

  • ADA: $0.294 (-3.45%)

  • DOGE: $0.06619 (-3.19%)

  • SOL: $16.68 (-3.97%)

  • TRX: $0.07171 (-2.32%)

  • LTC: $86.66 (-0.51%)

  • MATIC: $0.6666 (-3.88%)

  • DOT: $4.879 (-0.93%)

Top gainers on Binance: