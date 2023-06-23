The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,526 and $30,351 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,985, down by -0.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND, MTL, and VTHO, up by 19%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
SEC Relinquishes $30M BlockFi Penalty Until Investors Are Repaid
Matrixport's Bitcoin Greed & Fear Index Surpasses 90%, Suggests Bull Breather Ahead
Bitcoin 'parabolic Advance' Means BTC Price All-time High in 2023 — Trader
FTX Seeks to Claw $700M From Bankman Fried Friends and Affiliated Funds
'The Great Accumulation of Bitcoin': ETF Filings Signal a New Era for Crypto Investment, Say Experts
Digital Pound Should Be Interoperable With Crypto, U.K. Lobbyists Say
QCP Capital, SBI Alpha Execute First Uncleared Crypto Options Trade Using Bitcoin As Collateral
Bitcoin's Price Bump to $30K Sees Short Traders Nurse Biggest Loss in 2 Months
Shiba Inu Soars 11% As 'Shibacals' Project Aims to Connect Physical Objects With NFTs
Market movers:
ETH: $1881.12 (-1.50%)
BNB: $242.8 (-4.26%)
XRP: $0.4912 (-3.65%)
ADA: $0.294 (-3.45%)
DOGE: $0.06619 (-3.19%)
SOL: $16.68 (-3.97%)
TRX: $0.07171 (-2.32%)
LTC: $86.66 (-0.51%)
MATIC: $0.6666 (-3.88%)
DOT: $4.879 (-0.93%)
Top gainers on Binance: