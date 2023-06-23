In the DeFi market, a new player has emerged to surprise traders with innovative solutions and robust features. Syndr Protocol, a leading player in the DeFi space, has pushed its limits beyond imagination by announcing the launch of Syndr chain, a Layer 3 solution built on Arbitrum. The introduction of Syndr Chain signifies a leap forward in the DeFi space. It addresses the limitations of current Layer 2 solutions, offering enhanced scalability and improved user experience.

Syndr Chain Joins Arbitrum

Syndr Protocol has announced the launch of Syndr Chain, a Layer 3 rollup, also known as Orbit Chain. This innovative platform is built on Arbitrum in a strategic partnership with Caldera, with the ambitious goal of introducing an additional 100 million traders to the world of DeFi.

Decentralized Exchanges had less than 40M users by 2022-end. Syndr plans to take the number to 100M. Powered by @Arbitrum Orbit, here's our plan to onboard another 60M users to #DeFi by the end of 2023. Introducing Syndr Chain — Syndr (@SyndrHQ) June 23, 2023

Syndr Chain is set to launch as an Orbit Chain, with settlements to be conducted on the public Arbitrum layer 2. The Syndr Chain testnet, which settles on the Arbitrum Goerli testnet, is already up and running.

The decision to leverage Arbitrum has allowed Syndr Protocol to successfully launch a decentralized Orbit chain powered by the Nitro tech stack. This includes the incorporation of fraud proofs, advanced compression, EVM+ compatibility through Stylus, and the continuous enhancements being made by the Arbitrum development team.

With the freedom provided by Arbitrum, Syndr Chain has the ability to govern the data access layer. This opens up the possibility for the exploration of tailored mechanism designs and the effective capture of value opportunities on the Syndr chain.

Syndr Protocol is confident that the diverse and vibrant trader community already onboarded by Arbitrum will play a crucial role in Syndr Chain’s rise as a leading options and futures exchange. This support is expected to be instrumental in Syndr Chain’s journey toward competing with leading CeXs.

A.J. Warner, Chief Strategy Officer at Offchain Labs, said, “At Offchain Labs, we’re excited to see Syndr leverage Arbitrum Orbit with Caldera to create a powerful, institutional-grade DeFi derivatives product for mainstream adoption.”

Syndr Aims To Onboard 100 Million Traders

Syndr’s Rollup chain is set to revolutionize the industry by offering smooth scaling and high performance for the next 100 million traders. Syndr’s Layer 3 (L3) rollup chain is engineered to deliver exceptional performance and scalability to keep pace with the rapidly evolving industry.

The platform is designed to facilitate lightning-fast transactions, providing traders with an escape from the expensive competition for block space that is characteristic of general-purpose blockchains. This high-speed, cost-effective solution is poised to redefine the trading experience in the DeFi landscape.

In contrast to the general-purpose networks provided by numerous Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains for developers to leverage, Syndr’s Layer 3 Rollup distinguishes itself as a bespoke, application-specific chain. It harnesses the power of Arbitrum’s Nitro stack, a technology with a proven track record within the Ethereum ecosystem. Syndr’s commitment to open-source principles promotes transparency and builds user trust, thereby solidifying its standing in the marketplace.

Syndr is committed to delivering a user-friendly experience. With best-in-class user experience (UX) and bridging capabilities, Syndr will facilitate 1-click deposits and withdrawals and easy multichain compatibility. This eliminates friction and enables seamless interaction with other DeFi protocols, thereby enhancing the overall user experience and promoting the integration of various DeFi platforms.

Syndr simplifies trading by removing complex underlying architecture, providing a seamless user experience. Traders on Syndr benefit from zero gas fees, eliminating the need for Metamask popups. This approach makes Syndr a user-friendly platform, aiming to attract the next 100 million traders to DeFi. In essence, Syndr’s Rollup chain is a pioneering development set to enhance scalability and performance in the DeFi industry, positioning Syndr as a leader in DeFi’s next evolution phase.