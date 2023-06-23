The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Stella, a leveraged strategies protocol with 0% cost to borrow, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Arbitrum mainnet. By integrating the Chainlink Price Feeds, Stella has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help power lending and leveraged strategies. This will provide users with stronger assurances that DeFi strategies are underpinned by tamper-proof market data, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.693 at press time.