The Pancakeswap team announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Mercuryo, a global payments ecosystem, to offer users the ability to buy their cryptocurrencies using credit cards, debit cards, or bank transfers with a one-click checkout. By offering fiat options as the first touch-point, PancakeSwap empowers its 1.5 million active users to enter the crypto market seamlessly, paving the way for a new era of accessibility and inclusivity.

With PancakeSwap's on-ramp quote interface, users can access a wide range of providers and compare rates to ensure they get the best deal in the real of Web 3. With the support of Mercuryo, users can now effortlessly convert their fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies, providing a convenient and user-friendly on-ramp experience, the team added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by 3% today and is currently trading at $1.420.