The Kaito search engine launched in Beta mode to 35,000 waitlisted users on June 20, according to a company LinkedIn post. It combines large language models (LLMs) with real-time access to data from the web, including Twitter, Discord, Telegram, governance forums, Medium, Mirror, industry research, news, Kaito’s proprietary Twitter Space and podcast transcripts, as well as onchain data. “Even with plugins, ChatGPT today does not connect to many off-chain crypto-specific information silos or on-chain data, thereby unable to meet people’s needs in the [crypto] space,” said Yu Hu, Kaito’s founder and CEO.

The post Startup Kaito Gets $87.5M Valuation in New Funding to Build AI Search Engine for Crypto first appeared on Crypto Flings.