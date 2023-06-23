Gods Unchained, the highly successful trading card game (TCG) built on the Ethereum blockchain, has achieved a significant milestone by launching on the Epic Games Store, one of the largest digital distribution platforms for PC gaming.

"It is hard to overestimate the significance of Gods Unchained's launch on Epic Games Store, one of the largest PC gaming platforms in the world," said Daniel Paez, Executive Producer of Gods Unchained.

The availability of Gods Unchained on the Epic Games Store opens up a vast audience of over 230 million PC gamers worldwide. This newfound accessibility and exposure will undoubtedly boost the game's visibility and attract a diverse player base of both traditional PC gamers and TCG enthusiasts. It marks a natural progression for Gods Unchained, fulfilling the promise made to its community to expand its reach and appeal.

GU GOES EPIC Mortals, Gods Unchained is cutting through to mainstream TCG and strategy gamers with a razor-sharp new look First stop: Epic Games Store — Gods Unchained (@GodsUnchained) June 22, 2023

In addition, Gods Unchained is preparing to have a soft launch on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the latter half of 2023. As a part of this transition, the game's pack opening procedure has been revamped, shifting from a video-based pack opening experience to a WebGl-based one.

The developers of Gods Unchained are also focusing on improving the user experience by streamlining gameplay, implementing quality-of-life enhancements, and optimizing the pack opening mechanic for a smoother experience on all devices, including mobile.

Epic Games is a leading video game developer and publisher known for creating popular titles like Fortnite and Unreal Engine. The gaming giant has continued to push forward in the world of web3 and blockchain gaming , just last week LVMH announced their partnership with Epic Games in hopes to bring customers exciting new experiences including virtual fitting rooms, fashion shows, augmented reality (AR), product digital twins, and more.

The expansion of Gods Unchained from a web3-native title to a mainstream TCG signifies a significant step forward for the blockchain gaming industry. It appeals to blockchain enthusiasts and attracts traditional gamers who may be experiencing blockchain-powered gaming for the first time. This move further strengthens the credibility and adoption of blockchain technology within the gaming industry.

In other gaming news, Roblox Invites Gamers to Build Mature Experiences Catered to Users 17+