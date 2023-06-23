Mastercard has expanded its Engage program, offering a crucial gateway for cryptocurrency card programs to enter the mainstream market. The initiative, which connects potential card issuers with technical partners, is poised to unlock the immense potential of cryptocurrencies and bolster their global acceptance.

With the traditional finance sector increasingly venturing into the digital asset space, Mastercard’s timely expansion of the Engage network serves as a significant milestone. By streamlining the process of bringing crypto cards to market and introducing crypto-to-fiat conversion capabilities, Mastercard aims to empower a growing cohort of crypto firms while ensuring the safety and security synonymous with its brand.

Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President for Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard, expressed the company’s vision, stating, “The expanded Mastercard Engage network will help empower players across the digital asset ecosystem and beyond to fulfill their ambitions at scale, paired with the safety and security that comes with the Mastercard brand.”

Mastercard’s dedication to fostering innovation in the crypto space extends beyond the Engage program. In its ongoing efforts to facilitate broader access to digital assets, Mastercard operates the Start Path program, an initiative that collaborates with promising startups in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Through this global engagement program, Mastercard aims to drive the wider availability of these technologies and assets, further catalyzing their adoption.

In November 2022, Mastercard welcomed seven diverse startups from around the world into the Start Path program, solidifying its commitment to support entrepreneurs who share a common goal of leveraging blockchain and digital assets for global advancement. To fuel progress and empower future-oriented developers, Mastercard has now announced its invitation for a new wave of entrepreneurs to join the Start Path program, which will enable creative communities to thrive and drive the development of Web3 technologies.

Mastercard’s recent endeavors also include the introduction of its pioneering solution, the “Mastercard Crypto Credential.” This innovative solution enhances user verification standards, significantly reducing the risk of fraud in the digital asset space. By issuing a unique identifier to users, known as the “Mastercard crypto credential,” the company enables instant verification of recipient addresses that adhere to Mastercard’s compliance standards, thereby ensuring secure transactions.

To strengthen its crypto ecosystem, Mastercard has forged partnerships with leading wallet providers such as Bit2Me, Lirium, Mercado Bitcoin, and Uphold, as well as notable blockchain companies including Aptos Labs, Ava Labs, Polygon Labs, and The Solana Foundation. Additionally, the collaboration with CipherTrace, a blockchain analytics firm owned by Mastercard, will further support address verification and facilitate compliance with Travel Rule regulations for cross-border transactions.

Mastercard’s ambitious initiatives are set to transform the crypto landscape, driving increased adoption and acceptance of digital assets globally. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem, Mastercard continues to lead the charge towards a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial future.

As the company pioneers new solutions, expands its partnerships, and nurtures startups through the Start Path program, Mastercard is cementing its role as a key player in shaping the future of the crypto sector and driving innovation in the broader financial industry.

