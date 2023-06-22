Shiba Inu surges in value, with over 35 trillion tokens regaining profitability.

SHIB’s recent price surge has propelled it to become one of the top performers among the top 100 digital assets.

A significant percentage of SHIB investors are still striving for profitability,

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a notable increase in value, resulting in over 35 trillion tokens becoming profitable once again, according to crypto analyst portal IntoTheBlock. The recent increase in profitability can be attributed to SHIB’s price appreciation from $0.000007 to $0.0000084 within a span of three days. Investors who acquired SHIB within this price range are now seeing significant profits.

The extent of this recovery is evident from the number of profitable addresses. Currently, there are 86,150 addresses holding SHIB coins purchased within the mentioned price range. In total, there are 204,050 profitable addresses for SHIB holders, with nearly half of them achieving profitability just this week.

Shiba Inu’s recent price surge brings positivity to investors

The price surge not only has positive implications for investors’ portfolios but has also elevated Shiba Inu to one of the top-performing tokens in the cryptocurrency market. With a 15% increase in value, the coin now ranks as the fifth most profitable cryptocurrency among the top 100 based on the past 24 hours’ performance.

However, despite the positive sentiment surrounding the Shiba Inu coin and the broader crypto market, a significant percentage of holders still find themselves in a loss. Approximately 50% of SHIB holders remain unprofitable, while 34% are hovering around the break-even point. Currently, more than one million addresses face these challenges.