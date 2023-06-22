With the race to secure Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) before the introduction of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) heating up, industry experts are witnessing a significant shift in Bitcoin accumulation patterns.

Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini said the "great accumulation of Bitcoin" has begun for both retail and institutional investors.

"The Great Accumulation of Bitcoin has begun. Anyone watching the flurry of ETF filings understands the window to purchase pre-IPO bitcoin before ETFs go live and open the floodgates is closing fast. If Bitcoin was the most obvious and best investment of the previous decade, this will likely be the most obvious and best trade of this decade," he said.

Bitcoin ETFs On The Horizon

The anticipation of Bitcoin ETFs comes in the wake of numerous filings by prominent asset management firms. Recently, WisdomTree, a leading provider of ETFs, filed an application for the launch of the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust.

Additionally, BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest asset manager, sought regulatory approval for a Bitcoin ETF. These ETFs are expected to streamline investment in Bitcoin, attracting a broader range of institutional investors.

A New Era For Bitcoin Investment

As ETFs move closer to becoming a reality, experts suggest that the market will experience an unprecedented surge in Bitcoin prices.

This is attributed to the ease of accessibility and regulatory oversight that ETFs bring to the crypto market, making it more appealing for traditional investors.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, who has been vocal about his support for Bitcoin, shared a similar sentiment.

He tweeted, “The window to front-run institutional demand for #Bitcoin is closing.”

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.