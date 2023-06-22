Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $30,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.
U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 264,000 for the week ending June 17, unchanged from a revised higher level of 264,000 the prior week and slightly above expectations of 260,000.
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.18 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4%. BTC was trading higher by 4% at $30,220 while ETH rose by around 5.2% to $1,910 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001509 24-hour gain: 41.6%
Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)
Price: $0.2591 24-hour gain: 18.8%
Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.8618 24-hour gain: 15.6%
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)
Price: $0.000008407 24-hour gain: 14.2%
SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX)
Price: $0.2572 24-hour gain: 12.6%
Losers
Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS)
Price: $6.08 24-hour drop: 1.5%
Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL)
Price: $41.41 24-hour drop: 1.2%
Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON)
Price: $1.40 24-hour drop: 0.7%
Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO: GUSD)
Price: $1.00 24-hour drop: 0.7%
XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)
Price: $0.03356 24-hour drop: 0.6%
