Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) surged 11% after the project’s developer announced plans to introduce a new service that connects physical objects with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama revealed details about the upcoming “Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles” in a recent blog post. This service aims to bridge the gap between digital and physical items in the NFT space.

Shibacals will utilize near-field communication (NFC) chips to digitally authenticate physical products. NFC chips enable devices like smartphones and tablets to interact with real-world objects by storing data about the item’s description, origin, and other details. This allows for easy authentication and verification of ownership.

Kusama emphasized the potential benefits for businesses and creators, stating that NFC chips can be integrated into their products or creations. By linking to dynamic destinations, creators can explore various possibilities for using the Shibacal NFC tags.

Why It Matters: The implementation of Shibacals will generate unique tags for physical products, linking them to the owner’s NFT collection. This process authenticates both the product and the associated NFT, enabling buyers to verify the originality of the items, particularly when reselling them.

This service is part of the Shibarium ecosystem rollout, which will operate using SHIB, Bone (BONE), and Leash (LEASE) tokens.

Shibarium, a layer 2 blockchain, is set to focus on metaverse and NFT applications and is scheduled to launch later this year.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000008177, up 11.23% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

