The platform is undergoing a restructuring that includes breaking up its structure into smaller, autonomous units called SubDAOs and investing in yield-generating, real-world assets to boost protocol revenue at a time when demand for crypto lending is modest.
MakerDAO Boosts U.S. Treasury Holdings By $700M to Back DAI Stablecoin With Real-World Assets
22-06-2023 07:27
