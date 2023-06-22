“Blackrock’s ETF presents a statement or unique ‘solution’ if you will that makes it different from previous ETF filings,” shared Eitan Katz, CEO of Kima, in a Telegram message. “It includes a surveillance sharing agreement with Nasdaq, which means that Nasdaq will have access to the trading data, including customer IDs –all with the intention to make it significantly more immune to market manipulations by traders.”
22-06-2023 00:40
