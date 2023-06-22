“We’re pleased that Singapore has taken a forward-looking approach to how to regulate digital assets,” Stu Alderoty, Chief Legal Officer of Ripple, said in an interview with CoinDesk. “With their licensing framework, they have figured out how to create a clear taxonomy for digital assets, balancing the need to protect consumers’ interests and the need to protect the integrity of the markets, while doing so in a way that promotes innovation and investment.”
Ripple Obtains In-Principle Approval for Major Payments Institution License in Singapore
