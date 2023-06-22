The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 4.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,801 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,165, up by 4.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, PEPE, and FLM, up by 60%, 38%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: