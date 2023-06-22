The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 4.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,801 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,165, up by 4.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, PEPE, and FLM, up by 60%, 38%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1909.8 (+5.38%)

  • BNB: $253.6 (+2.09%)

  • XRP: $0.5098 (+2.87%)

  • ADA: $0.3045 (+9.30%)

  • DOGE: $0.06838 (+6.38%)

  • SOL: $17.37 (+3.15%)

  • TRX: $0.07341 (+3.42%)

  • MATIC: $0.6935 (+7.05%)

  • LTC: $87.12 (+3.22%)

  • DOT: $4.926 (+4.79%)

Top gainers on Binance: