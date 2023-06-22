The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 4.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,801 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,165, up by 4.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, PEPE, and FLM, up by 60%, 38%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Ripple Obtains In-Principle Approval for Major Payments Institution License in Singapore
Atomic Wallet Gives Major Update on Hack but Questions Remain Unanswered
Valkyrie Joins Rush With BTC Spot ETF Application to Go With Its Futures, Miners ETFs
Fed Sees Stablecoin As Form of Money, Wants ‘robust’ Role in Its Oversight, Powell Says
Bitcoin Surges Above $29,000; Conflux, Bitcoin Cash Among Top Gainers
US Lawmakers Propose Bills to Hold Bank Execs Accountable for Failures and Address Risks
Starknet Foundation Appoints Meta Veteran Oliva As First CEO
Singapore MAS Proposes Digital Money Standards With Major Industry Players
Binance Labs, CoinFund Lead $10M Round for Smart Contract Infrastructure Firm Neutron
Over $100M Liquidated in Bitcoin, Ethereum Shorts As King Crypto Eyes $29K Mark
Major Investment Firm Invesco Reapplies for Bitcoin Spot ETF
Stablecoins, DeFi Likely to Be SEC’s Next Targets in U.S. Crypto Crackdown: Berenberg
Indonesia Fuels Crypto Market: Legalizes Ripple’s XRP and 500 More Cryptocurrencies
Automobile Giant Skoda Auto Announces Launch of NFT Platform
Bitcoin Up 36% YoY After China Warned BTC Was ‘heading to Zero’
Market movers:
ETH: $1909.8 (+5.38%)
BNB: $253.6 (+2.09%)
XRP: $0.5098 (+2.87%)
ADA: $0.3045 (+9.30%)
DOGE: $0.06838 (+6.38%)
SOL: $17.37 (+3.15%)
TRX: $0.07341 (+3.42%)
MATIC: $0.6935 (+7.05%)
LTC: $87.12 (+3.22%)
DOT: $4.926 (+4.79%)
Top gainers on Binance: