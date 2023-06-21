Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, has introduced a new artificial-intelligence interface powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, designed to aid developers building decentralized apps for the network.

The team behind Polygon disclosed the new product rollout in a blog post on Wednesday.

The AI interface, called Polygon Copilot, is powered by the GPT-4 large language model and trained on documentation about the Polygon blockchain. This would provide developers with analytics and insights who are building decentralized applications (dapps), looking at wallets and transactions or creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the network’s ecosystem.

Polygon Copilot also has three different tiers (beginner, advanced, and degen) that will help onboard users depending on their comfortability with using the interface.

“Whether you're a serious builder, an enthusiast, or a curious user, Polygon Copilot is an AI-powered interface that unlocks a world of interactions, simply by ‘asking,’” Polygon wrote in the blog post.

“Where can I find an AI-powered guide to Polygon and web3?” ... 📡Introducing Polygon Copilot, powered by @LayerEhq and @OpenAI GPT-4. AKA, your friendly AI guide trained on all Polygon docs and the web3 universe.More: https://t.co/GZ1qBx93nq pic.twitter.com/Nu7q13fcIJ — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 21, 2023

The enhancement is part of a series of tech upgrades and marketing initiatives known as “Polygon 2.0.” On Tuesday, Polygon released a proposal aimed to upgrade its main blockchain, the Polygon POS chain, to a zkEVM validium.