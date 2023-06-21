Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $29,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.14 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.9%. BTC was trading higher by 8.2% at $29,023 while ETH rose by around 5.9% to $1,830 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)

Price: $0.2161 24-hour gain: 21.2%

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)

Price: $128.48 24-hour gain: 20.8%

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)

Price: $0.5391 24-hour gain: 19.6%

Optimism (CRYPTO: OP)

Price: $1.36 24-hour gain: 17.9%

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.7395 24-hour gain: 17.5%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $2.30 24-hour gain: 15.2%

Losers

Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT)

Price: $1,935.65 24-hour drop: 0.8%

PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG)

Price: $1,917.71 24-hour drop: 0.3%

TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD)

Price: $1.00 24-hour drop: 0.1%

Dai (CRYPTO: DAI)

Price: $0.9995 24-hour drop: 0.1%

Read This Next: Airbnb, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.