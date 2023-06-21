Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $29,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.14 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.9%. BTC was trading higher by 8.2% at $29,023 while ETH rose by around 5.9% to $1,830 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)
Price: $0.2161 24-hour gain: 21.2%
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)
Price: $128.48 24-hour gain: 20.8%
Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)
Price: $0.5391 24-hour gain: 19.6%
Optimism (CRYPTO: OP)
Price: $1.36 24-hour gain: 17.9%
Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.7395 24-hour gain: 17.5%
Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $2.30 24-hour gain: 15.2%
Losers
Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT)
Price: $1,935.65 24-hour drop: 0.8%
PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG)
Price: $1,917.71 24-hour drop: 0.3%
TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD)
Price: $1.00 24-hour drop: 0.1%
Dai (CRYPTO: DAI)
Price: $0.9995 24-hour drop: 0.1%
