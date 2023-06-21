The cryptocurrency market witnessed a massive liquidation of shorts on Tuesday, with over $127.98 million liquidated in a span of hours after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) breached the $28,000 mark, according to data from CoinGlass.

What Happened: Of the total liquidation, approximately $77 million of longs and shorts were associated with BTC, $25 million with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and the rest with other altcoins.

In crypto trading, a long position refers to buying an asset in the hope of selling it later at a higher price, while a short position refers to selling an asset in anticipation of repurchasing it later at a lower price.

BTC alone saw over $60 million in shorts being liquidated, with most of the liquidations occurring on OKX, Binance, and Huobi.

Why It Matters: Following a surge last week after BlackRock filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce a BTC Spot ETF, the world's largest crypto's price had been gradually climbing. However, on June 20, it staged a massive rally and spiked to nearly $28,800, as per CoinGecko data.

Currently, BTC is hovering around $28,700 while maintaining more than 50% dominance against alternative coins, marking a two-year high.

