Automobile giant Skoda’s Indian subsidiary, in keeping with its worldwide Web 3.0 ambition, has established Skodaverse India, a platform where users can access and buy/trade Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in an attempt to boost interaction with the tech-savvy youth and build a loyal consumer base.

Plus, Skodaverse is working with Near Protocol. The platform, termed “Skodaverse India,” would supposedly include eco-friendly, scalable NFTs, minimal gas expenses, and interoperable NFTs that can be used across several platforms.

The company stated:

“Škodaverse India will also unlock bespoke utilities and experiences for NFT holders which will be revealed along with the first drop details. All NFTs will be minted on carbon-neutral blockchains, aligning with our sustainable vision.”

Multiple Benefits for NFT Holders

Skoda’s first NFT lineup will be available “soon,” but the company hasn’t announced a release date or pricing. When the NFT is released, users will be able to “mine” it by adding funds to their wallets.

In addition to the unique digital asset reflecting Skoda’s artwork or collectibles that NFT holders will have, developers have noted the possibility of “value appreciation” and resale in the future as well as the special privileges, incentives, or experiences that will be available to NFT holders.

Both traditional currency and digital currencies may be used for transactions. Developers have also claimed that the NFT platform is the company’s first foray into Web3.

Since its founding in 1925 in what was then Czechoslovakia, Skoda has grown to become one of Europe’s greatest industrial manufacturers. In 2022, it will have delivered 731,000 vehicles, a testament to the brand’s popularity in Central and Eastern European nations.