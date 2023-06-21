The program, which runs over the course of a year from September to August and is broken into three semesters, focuses on two areas, metaverse design and metaverse management. Courses in the program will cover topics such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain data skills, marketing and project management.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
University of Nicosia Lets Students Become ‘Masters of the Metaverse’
21-06-2023 12:53
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top