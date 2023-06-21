Following approval from Kazakhstan's AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) last year, Binance has launched a local digital asset platform within the country. This new platform will provide Kazakhstani users with exchange and conversion services, fiat deposit and withdrawal capabilities, and custody of crypto assets. Binance plans to expand the suite of services and number of assets available for trading in the future.

Binance remains committed to working closely with Kazakhstan's regulators to help advance the nation's cryptocurrency industry and contribute to the development of a strong regulatory framework for digital assets.