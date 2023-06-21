Binance has announced a new zero maker fee promotion for TUSD spot and margin trading pairs. Effective from June 30, 2023, until further notice, all users will be able to enjoy zero maker fees on all TUSD spot and margin trading pairs. In addition, Binance is updating the zero trading fee promotion for USD stablecoin pairs, effective from June 30, 2023, applying to all existing and new USD stablecoin pairs on Binance spot and margin markets.
Binance Introduces TUSD Zero Maker Fee Promotion and Implements Fee Updates for BUSD & USD Stablecoin Pairs
21-06-2023 12:00
