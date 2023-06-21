An apparent malicious app purporting to be crypto hardware wallet Trezor has been taken off Apple’s App Store, though a quick search has revealed that other copycat apps are still lurking.

On June 20, Managing Partner at Crypto Lawyers, Rafael Yakobi, posted a security alert regarding Apple’s App Store. Yakobi reported that the first result in a search for “Trezor” was a malicious app designed to steal cryptocurrency.

He warned Apple users that the fake "Trezor Wallet Suite" app will “request your seed phrase, allowing its operators to steal all of your crypto.” Yakobi added:

“This app has been up for weeks, although the total number of victims is unknown, it could easily be in the hundreds or thousands.”

Cointelegraph searched the United States’ version of the App Store and could not find the malicious app referenced by Yakobi. Apple is generally quick to remove suspicious or fraudulent apps from its app store once alerted.

However, a search for "Trezor Wallet Suite" returned another potentially nefarious application called “MyTREZŌR Suite: One Edition.” It only had two reviews — both of which were warnings that the app is a scam that will steal crypto — so it appears that Apple has not fully cleaned house as of yet.

Apple insists that apps on its official App Store have been vetted and cleared for security purposes.

Screenshot of potentially malicious app on Apple App Store. Source: apps.apple.com

The safest way to download mobile applications for crypto wallets is from the manufacturers' official website. While there is an app available for Trezor users on iOS, it's merely a companion app with limited functionality.

According to Apple news outlet 9to5mac.com, the world’s largest tech company isn’t too friendly when it comes to crypto apps, which are only supposed to be approved under strict circumstances. The outlet noted:

“While Apple says that the App Store “is a place you can trust” and fights against sideloading, what happens in real life is that even Apple can’t keep the App Store free of scams.”

Fake wallet apps on Apple’s App Store are nothing new. In 2021, one user reportedly lost $600,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) after downloading a malicious Trezor app from the App Store.