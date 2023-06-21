On Tuesday, June 20, a bipartisan group of United States lawmakers introduced a bill to establish a commission to study the country’s approach toward artificial intelligence (AI).

The main objective of the Act revolves around the critical matter of establishing regulations within the AI domain. The Act comes hot on the heels of Consumer protection groups from the European Union (EU) urging regulators to conduct investigations on artificial intelligence models behind popular chatbots.

The National AI Commission Act which is a bipartisan and bicameral legislation, was introduced by Congressmen Ted W. Lieu, Ken Buck and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. The purpose of this act is to establish a national commission dedicated to the field of artificial intelligence. The primary goal of the commission is to formulate a comprehensive framework for regulating AI.

The Act primarily aims to address the potential risks associated with AI technology. Congressman Lieu emphasized the importance of preventing harm that can arise from unregulated AI. To achieve this, the commission will bring together experts, government officials, industry representatives and labor stakeholders. Their collective efforts will focus on providing recommendations for effective AI regulation, as stated by the lawmakers.

The Center for AI and Digital Policy has shown support for the National AI Commission Act. Merve Hickok, the President of the Center, asserts that the proposal is timely and crucial, as it would establish essential regulations for AI and facilitate public involvement in shaping the nation's AI strategy. The Center has previously cautioned about the United States' unpreparedness to address forthcoming AI challenges.

Hickok considers the creation of a National AI Commission as a positive move forward and commends Rep. Lieu and Rep. Buck for their initiative. Urging Congress to take prompt action on the National AI Commission Act, Hickok emphasizes its importance.

This development arises in response to the persistent calls made by numerous influential figures in the tech industry, such as billionaire Elon Musk, who have emphasized the necessity of implementing measures to moderate the pace of AI advancement. Notably, Sam Altman, a prominent figure associated with OpenAI, has also recently expressed his concerns regarding the imperative need to regulate the AI industry effectively.