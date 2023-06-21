The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 5.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,652 and $29,088 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,916, up by 8.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FLM, FLOW, and BCH, up by 31%, 23%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Deutsche Bank Applies for License to Offer Digital Asset Custody in Germany
Citadel & Fidelity Backed Crypto Exchange EDX Markets Goes Live
Market movers:
ETH: $1812.27 (+4.98%)
BNB: $248.4 (+3.46%)
XRP: $0.4956 (+2.57%)
ADA: $0.2786 (+8.07%)
DOGE: $0.06428 (+3.93%)
SOL: $16.85 (+6.18%)
TRX: $0.07098 (+3.86%)
LTC: $84.4 (+9.45%)
MATIC: $0.6477 (+7.15%)
DOT: $4.702 (+5.45%)
Top gainers on Binance: