The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 5.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,652 and $29,088 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,916, up by 8.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FLM, FLOW, and BCH, up by 31%, 23%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1812.27 (+4.98%)

  • BNB: $248.4 (+3.46%)

  • XRP: $0.4956 (+2.57%)

  • ADA: $0.2786 (+8.07%)

  • DOGE: $0.06428 (+3.93%)

  • SOL: $16.85 (+6.18%)

  • TRX: $0.07098 (+3.86%)

  • LTC: $84.4 (+9.45%)

  • MATIC: $0.6477 (+7.15%)

  • DOT: $4.702 (+5.45%)

Top gainers on Binance: