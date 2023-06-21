The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 5.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,652 and $29,088 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,916, up by 8.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FLM, FLOW, and BCH, up by 31%, 23%, and 22%, respectively.

