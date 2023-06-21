DeFi Infrastructure Portal Gate closed a $1.1 million seed round led by Apollo Crypto with participation from UpsideDAO, Greythorn Asset Management, Comma3 Ventures, Gandel Invest and others. The funds raised will be used to scale the core team, launch privacy pools on mainnet, and accelerate the development of the decentralized dark pools.

Founded in late 2022, Portal Gate is a compliant and privacy-centric DeFi infrastructure stack that provides users with a secure way to transfer, trade and transact on-chain whilst preserving their anonymity on-chain. Portal Gate leverages zero-knowledge technology to empower users with privacy. Its core product will be a decentralized dark pool, expected to launch its mainnet in the third quarter of this year, which provides users with the ability to transact on-chain with hidden prices and order sizes.