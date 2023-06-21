Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the DeFi platform ThirdFi has joined Chainlink BUILD. ThirdFi is set to gain enhanced access to Chainlink's industry-leading oracle services and technical support, helping underpin the security and reliability of its DeFi interoperability interface.

As a part of BUILD, ThirdFi aims to accelerate ecosystem growth and long-term adoption of Web3 by gaining enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-leading oracle services and technical support, as well as incentivizing greater cryptoeconomic security, in exchange for a commitment to provide network fees and other benefits to the Chainlink community and service providers, including stakers.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.307 at press time.