The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that OYABUN is now part of the Immutable X ecosystem. OYABUN is a next-generation mobile game that immerses players into a manga universe. The game is set to launch across mobile with AI & AR technology integrations to deliver a unique experience to their players.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 6% today and is trading at $0.666 at press time.