The Polkadot team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has partnered with Energy Web, a global leader in the move towards cleaner energy solutions. Energy Web is set to leverage Polkadot’s blockchain technology to make it easier for its partners, many of them household names, to meet their clean energy goals.

According to the Polkadot team, the partnership means that electric utilities get support to digitize and integrate distributed energy resources and bring deeper transparency and verification to green supply chains like matched renewable electricity, sustainable aviation fuel, and sustainably produced Bitcoin.

Polkadot facilitates cross-chain communication and interoperability by connecting multiple blockchains into one unified network. DOT, the native token of Polkadot, is up by 4% so far today and is trading at $4.97 at press time.