Building upon its multi-year partnership with Epic Games, Nike announced the launch of its newest immersive gaming experience, Airphoria, on Tuesday that operates within Fortnite.

This collaboration merges Nike’s iconic Air Max brand and IP with Fortnite’s immersive world and story building, powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

“Enter the world of Airphoria, a beautiful and extraordinary fusion of cutting-edge design and unparalleled creativity,” the press release reads, adding that the new experience will enable players to engage with Air Max sneakers in a new way as sneakerheads embark on “the ultimate sneaker hunt.”

“Airphoria represents a new, immersive experience for Nike as it amplifies its efforts in gaming and virtual products." said Ron Faris, VP/GM of Nike Virtual Studios. Faris says that this partnership is another opportunity for the brand to “seek authentic ways” to deepen its connection with fans and bring consumers into Nike’s digital ecosystem.

“What’s more, Nike is one of the first brands to use Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite to build Airphoria, paving the way for a continued partnership that will further unlock the future of gaming,” he added.

The blood running through Airphoria’s ecosystem is fueled by five iconic Air Max Grails – Air Max 1 OG, Air Max 97, Air Max TW, Air Max Scorpion, and Air Max Pulse – al suspended in the air above the city.

These Air Max Grails, according to Tuesday’s announcement, represent pivotal moments in Air Max history, allowing the city to exist in the ‘Air State’ – or what Nike describes as “the purest form of imagination and creativity.”

As for the experience itself, fans start their journey when “Maxxed out Max” dispatches his Sneaker Drones to seize the Air Max Grails from Airphoria, but Airie, the defender of the Air Max Grails, scatters the sneakers throughout Airphoria’s city down below, causing Airphoria to lose its power. It’s up to the players to successfully return the Air Max Grails back to their rightful place above the city.

As part of today’s launch, Fortnite players are able to purchase the Airie and Maxxed Out Max Outfits in Fornite’s Item Shop, with a limited Airphoria inspired collection also dropping on Nike.com.

From June 20 to June 27, players can access Airphoria island through Fortnite Discover or the island code 2118-5342-7190.

“Fortnite continues to be a primary destination for new cultural moments in entertainment, fashion, and sport, and we’re proud to launch Airphoria alongside Nike,” says Nate Nanzer, VP of Global Partnerships at Epic Games. “We know from past activations with Nike that players love the partnership, and Airphoria’s immersion, beauty and storytelling about the Air Max brand take things to a new level. Airphoria demonstrates what’s possible when next-gen tools like UEFN are used by an iconic brand like Nike and creators in the Fortnite community to build immersive worlds together.”

As for what’s happening in Nike’s direct ecosystem, its Web3 platform, .SWOOSH, is still in closed beta, but the public is encouraged to register to become a .SWOOSH member at welcome.swoosh.nike.