On June 20, Tether Operations Limited, the firm behind United States dollar stablecoin Tether (USDT), along with cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced the allocation of a 100,000 USDT grant to support open-source privacy operating system Qubes OS. Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of Tether and Bitfinex, commented:

“We recognize the paramount importance of privacy and security in the digital age. We are pleased to support the development of Qubes OS, which is a cutting-edge operating system renowned for its iron clad security."

As told by developers, Qubes OS has garnered significant recognition from Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts and libertarians for its security architecture and approach to protecting user privacy. The OS uses Xen-based virtualization to isolate different tasks and applications within separate virtual machines, dubbed “qubes," to provide additional security for applications in financial transactions, accessing sensitive information or secure communications.

In a post dated Sept. 29, 2016, American-Russian intelligence consultant and whistleblower Edward Snowden commented: “If you're serious about security, @QubesOS is the best OS available today. It’s what I use, and free. Nobody does VM isolation better." The OS is known for isolating different software as if they were installed on separate physical machines using advanced virtualization techniques to protect privacy. According to its website:

“Qubes eliminates this [security] concern by allowing us to divide a device into many compartments, much as we divide a physical building into many rooms. Better yet, it allows us to create new compartments whenever we need them, and it gives us sophisticated tools for securely managing our activities and data across these compartments."

Proud to join forces with @bitfinex we're donating 100,000 USDt to support Qubes OS development. Qubes, a revolutionary free and open-source OS, enhances desktop computing security with isolated qubes. Keep up the great work, @QubesOS! — Tether (@Tether_to) June 20, 2023

Magazine: Binance, Coinbase head to court, and the SEC labels 67 crypto-securities