Polygon, a scaling solution to Ethereum, released a pre-proposal discussion post on Tuesday to make its main chain, the Polygon POS chain, compatible with zero knowledge (ZK) technology.

The upgrade would make the main chain into a zkEVM validium, meaning that the chain would still be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. A validium differs slightly from a ZK rollup, as they use an off-chain data availability model. Polygon also currently offers a ZK rollup, which went live back in March.

If approved by the Polygon community, the major upgrade would bring increased security and make the framework of the blockchain more “future-proof,” according to the blog post written by Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic.

In addition, Bjelic argues that this upgrade would completely eliminate reorgs, allow for faster transaction confirmations, and scale the blockchain.

Bjelic told CoinDesk in February that Polygon was exploring ways in which it could bring ZK technology to its mainchain.

The proposal comes as Polygon has begun to rebrand itself with Polygon 2.0, in which a series of announcements about its blockchain, token, and governance will be made public.

